Share:

LAHORE – UBL Funds, Berger Paints, Meezan Bank and Jazz Telecom qualified for the semifinals of the Jotun presents Pepsi CSP Twenty20 League. UBL outclassed LTC by 6 wickets. LTC, batting first, could score 119 runs with UBL’s Hassan Aqdas grabbing 5 wickets. In reply, UBL chased the target losing 4 wickets, Subhani struck 43 while Hassan Aqdas 41 and was named man of the match. Berger Paints defeated Ibex.Digital by 12 runs. Berger, batting first, piled up a total of 180 runs with M Shahzad hammering 52 and Younus 45. Ibex’ Hamza Farooq claimed 3 wickets. In reply, Ibex could score 168. Shahzad Butt took 2 wickets and was declared player of the match. Meezan Bank defeated Adsells by 4 wickets while Jazz Telecom beat Zameen.com by 1 run. Jazz, batting first, scored 150 runs. Malik Ijaz scored 62 and was named man of the match.