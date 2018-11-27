Share:

GUJRANWALA - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles, cellphones and other valuables worth millions of rupees in 17 different dacoity and theft incidents occurred in various areas of the district here the other day.

According to police sources, armed men snatched Rs32,000 and a cellpone from Moez in Qila Didar Singh while in Satellite Town, robbers looted Rs72,000, a gold chain and a cellphone from Sohail. In Ferozwala, bandits snatched Rs40,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone from Sagheer; in Fareed Town, Maqsood was deprived of Rs60,000, gold ornaments and cellphones at gunpoint; in Dogranwala, swindlers took away Rs30,000 and a cellphone from Sajjad; in Alipur Chattha, two armed men entered the house of Arshad and looted Rs700,000, gold ornaments, Saudi Riyals and cellphones; in Dhulley area, bandits snatched Rs13,000, a motorcycle and a cellphone from Sharafat while dacoits snatched Rs65,000 and cellphones from Usman Cheema in Qila Musa Dogal.

In Wazirabad City area, armed men intercepted Mansab and looted Rs200,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone from him; in Sabzi Mandi Police limits, swindlers took away Rs28,000, a cellphone from Mushtaq; in Nowshera Virkan, Zaheer was deprived of Rs110,000, gold ornaments and cellphones at gunpoint; in Kamoke Saddr area, armed men snatched Rs300,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Kashif while Waseem was deprived of Rs35,000 and two cellphones in Baghbanpura area.

Similarly in Kamoke Saddr area, Amir was deprived of Rs200,000, gold rings and cellphones at gunpoint; in Ladhewala Warriach, bandits snatched Rs160,000, a cellphone and gold ornaments from Tahir; in Alipur Chattha, three armed men entered the house of Sadaqat and looted Rs900,000, 27 tolas gold ornaments, a laptop and cellphonoes; in Ghakkar Mandi, robbers snatched Rs52,000 and cellphones from Rashid. On the other hand, Mehran car of Hamid Ali was stolen from Cantt area.

ACE SEIZES GUJRAT MC'S RECORD

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has seized record of The Gujrat Municipal Corporation, following a host of complaints of corruption and construction of commercial buildings without NoC. The authority has started investigation.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed informed that there were complaints against the Gujrat Municipal Corporation that dozens of commercial buildings including big plazas have been constructed without NOC which caused a huge loss to the government exchequer.

He further said that during preliminary investigation, it was found that the TO planning, enforcement inspectors and building inspectors were involved in the construction of commercial buildings without NOC.

He claimed that the Anti-Corruption teams have also traced out dozens of illegal buildings in Gujrat. He said that after investigation, involved officers and officials would be arrested soon.