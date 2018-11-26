Share:

Rawalpindi-The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi has ordered an inquiry into allegations involving a public elected representative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in water theft from government owned tube well in Chak Jalal Din and pocketing million of rupees in the pretext of water connections and bills, official sources disclosed on Monday.

DC instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Maleeha Jamal to hold inquiry into allegations of water theft levelled by a delegation of residents of Union Council (UC) 90 Chak Jalal Din against Chairman Liaquat Hussain, sources said.

According to sources, a delegation of residents of UC-90 along with PTI MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi appeared before DC and tendered an application stating the government had built a tube well in 1998 in Ward Number 6 and donated it to Public Health Engineering.

The chairman of the committee had provided water to area residents for many years without any trouble, they mentioned. They alleged PML-N UC-90 Chairman Liaquat Hussain had attacked the committee members and occupied the tube well illegally. The complainant said chairman managed to remove the existence of tube well from the official record of government and now is selling water to area residents through tankers owned by him.

“WASA charges Rs 3425 for a new water connection with Rs 270 monthly bill from consumers but Liquat Hussain is involved in charging Rs 16000 for new connection and sending Rs 410 in water bill to consumers,” the alleged.

Copies of application and affidavits, submitted by the complainants, are also available with The Nation.

The complainants also told DC that the residents of Ward Numbers 3,4,5 and 6 have been suffering with acute water shortage for the last many years and are being forced to purchase a water tanker against Rs 1500 from Liaquat Hussain. They added Liaquat Hussain had earned million of rupees illegally from a tube well owned by WASA otherwise.

They demanded DC to hold inquiry against the UC Chairman and to provide the residents with justice.

DC accepted the application and forwarded it to ADC (G) Maleeha Jamal tasking her to probe the matter and submit her report.

Later, the delegation led by MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, also called on ADC (G) and brought the matter into her notice. She assured the complainants for a fair and impartial inquiry into allegations.

She said she would seek report from WASA Chairman and initiate legal action against the accused if he is found guilty. MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, on the occasion, said he wanted to all the accused punished as the Punjab government is making all out efforts to ensure merit in all the departments.