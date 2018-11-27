Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated that selfless public service is the prime agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“We don’t have any other plan except continuously serving people with dedication,” he said while talking to elected representatives at his office here on Monday.

The chief minister said that Apna Ghar Housing Project was a milestone initiative, which will help provide much-needed roof to the homeless. It will also create new job opportunities in the housing sector, he said.

The government, he said, was solving the problems of the hapless segments on priority basis. Regrettably, resources were allocated in the past for selected areas only but the PTI government has given attention to the development of deprived areas and people will be returned their rights by developing the far-flung areas, he said. Assembly members are regularly consulted on development schemes and a close liaison should also be maintained by the assembly members with the people of their areas to solve their problems on time. Those who called on the chief minister included Minister of State for Housing and Works Ghulam Shabbir Ali, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and MPA Aasia Amjad.

While talking to a youth delegation, the chief minister said that youth are the precious asset of the country adding that provision of educational facilities to them is imperative for national development. For this purpose, government is following a policy of improving the skills of the youth by promoting co-curricular activities in the educational institutions. Similarly, work is also going on different skills development projects to provide best training facilities to the youth about technical and vocational skills. Youth will be provided employment opportunities by giving them market-based skills, he added. During the current fiscal year, three high quality universities will be established in central, southern and northern parts of the province. A feasibility study is being conducted for the establishment of these universities, the chief minister said.

MEETING ON OPERATION AGAINST ENCROACHMENTS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office on Monday to review progress on the ongoing operation against land grabbing and encroachments.

Addressing the meeting, chief minister said that every inch of the state land will be retrieved from the powerful squatters. However, operation will not be conducted in katchi abadis and against poor people like daily wage earners. He said that encroachments must not be re-established on the retrieved land. Feasible recommendations should be formulated to best utilize such properties and a complete data and record should be compiled. He said that this operation should be continued with full vigour and it should be made clear that no leniency will be tolerated in action against the big fish. He said that districts showing best performance in this operation will be encouraged. He directed that district-level anti-encroachment committees should regularly monitor the progress. The chief minister was told in the briefing that 84,000 acres land worth around Rs145 billion has been retrieved. Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, ACS (Home), Lahore Division commissioner, spokesman for the chief minister and others attended the meeting.

CM GRIEVED OVER MAULANA JAMEEL’S DEATH

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Maulana Jameel, Imam and Khateeb at the mosque at Raiwind Tableeghi Markaz. He extended his condolences to the heirs and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace.

CM CONDEMNS INDIAN ARMY’S ACT

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the unabated cruelties of the Indian army in Occupied Kashmir. He has also condemned the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth due to firing of Indian armed force in Occupied Kashmir and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs. In a statement issued here today, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Indian army is continuously engaged in a spate of atrocities and barbarism in Occupied Kashmir and the international community should play its role to stop the monstrous actions of Indian armed forces. In fact, use of gun is no solution to any problem and India will have to sit on the table for dialogue after shunning its stubbornness, he said. Durable peace cannot be maintained in the region without giving the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

PCB CHAIRMAN CALLS ON BUZDAR

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

On the occasion, both discussed different steps for promotion of cricket in far-flung areas of the province. It was decided that trials will be held in southern Punjab and other remote areas to identify new talent and the selected players will be provided training in Multan. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that promotion of sports is imperative for healthy activities in the society. He said he will help the PCB conduct trials to find new players.

He said that youth of remote areas has tremendous talent and therefore trials should be continuously held to improve their abilities. He said that cooperation will be extended to PCB for holding PSL matches as it will help promote soft image of the country. He said that Pakistanis love sports and sports-related activities will be encouraged in New Pakistan. Ehsan Mani said that scope of youth’s trials will be extended to new areas and the Pakistan Cricket Board will continue to play its role for promotion of cricket.

Adviser to Chief Minister Aun Chaudhry, Spokesman for Chief Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Raheel Siddiqui, CEO of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi and COO of PCB were also present in the meeting.