SHIKARPUR - A father of three kids was gunned down at the house of his in-laws in Latifabad Colony over a domestic issue here on Monday.

Imadad Ali Huliyo, Lakhi Gate police station SHO said that at least six unknown armed assailants riding on three motorcycles stormed the house and opened straight fire on Ghulam Sarwar Soomro over a matrimonial issue and managed to flee from place of firing.

Following on the information, area police shifted the body of deceased to district headquarters Hospital Shikarpur for autopsy and handed over to his heirs after conducting necessary medical-legal formalities.

However, Lakhi Gate police have launched a manhunt to arrest the assailants involved in murder. An FIR was registered till filling of this news file.