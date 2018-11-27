Share:

To be a doctor in our society is considered to be one of the most prestigious professions. No doubt, it is, as there is nothing better than helping others, but there are some issues regarding this profession that need to be addressed.

One of the issues is some parents are interested in putting their daughters into this profession, just for the sake of gaining good marriage proposals which in turn leads to the wastage of one important seat which would have otherwise be filled by a deserving candidate who ought to pursue his/her career in this field. Not to forget that lm taking about government medical colleges. Coming towards private medical colleges, students who are admitted here are the ones who did not get admissions on merit in government medical colleges. These students are not as serious in their studies as would a student who gained admission on merit in a government medical college. The effort they put is not equal and so the end result is the different skill set the two obtain.

In practical field, it is quite obvious that the one who had put more effort in his student life would operate the patient more effectively as compared to the other. So, ultimately the patient’s health is on stake. Thus, these issues must not be overlooked regarding this very important field of sustaining life and health.

AMNA SHAHID,

Lahore, November 5.