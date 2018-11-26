Share:

ISTANBUL-At least four soldiers were killed and another injured in critical condition on Monday when a military helicopter crashed in a residential area in Istanbul. The helicopter fell on a street filled with houses in the Sancaktepe district on the Asian part of the city, a video released by the NTV broadcaster showed. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said in a written statement that “the military helicopter crashed during a training mission for unknown reasons.” He said an investigation into the accident has started.

NTV claimed that the helicopter crashed after hitting the roof of a building while trying to land on the street due to a malfunction.