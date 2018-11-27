Share:

ISLAMABAD - The FPCCI on Monday hailed the government decision to build the Kartarpura corridor and said that it would also help to resolve other issues with India. They said that business community fully support the decision to build Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikhs travel to the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak, said a press release issued here. The decision will not only help Sikhs to visit Pakistan without a visa but it can also bring Pakistan and India together while improving the image of Islamabad, said Daroo Khan Achakzai, FPCCI’s presidential candidate. Speaking to the business community, he said that both the countries had decided to allow decades-old proposal which could also pave way for resolving other disputes. This is a significant breakthrough which was highly praiseworthy and so important that PM Imran Khan would be breaking ground it, he added. Daroo Khan Achakzai said that political consideration had remained one the biggest hurdles in the development of the SAARC region which housed 22 percent of the world population.

The UBG leader said that SAARC was the biggest trading block in the world with the lowest level of trade and the contribution of South Asia in the global GDP was less than 2 percent and its share in exports was only 1.5 percent.

The pace of growth in SAARC region had been slower at 5 percent as compared with the other blocs, he said, adding that for greater Asia we should enhance cooperation with China, Iran, Afghanistan, and Myanmar.

He said that the cost of cross-border trading in SAARC remained highest in the world while visa difficulties had become a barrier keeping people poor therefore new trade rules should be framed.