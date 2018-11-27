Share:

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Health Department organised a free medical camp in a Union Council Khabri school of taluka Salehpat on Monday.

The central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former leader of opposition in Nation Assembly MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah visited the camp.

While talking to the media on the occasion he appreciated the efforts of the health department as well as Sindh government holding the medical camps in the backward areas of district and said that it was the better steps, through which poor and deserving people could get benefits of the healthcare facilities at their doorsteps.

He said that the government was striving for provision of basic health facilities to the people and organising of free medical camps in backward areas was the part of it.

He on the occasion urged upon the people that the patients suffering from different diseases may be brought into the hospitals for medical treatment instead of their treatment at home as better medical facilities were available in the hospitals.

Sukkur district health officer while briefing to the MNA Syed Khursheed Shah told that the free medical camps were being organised from the health department in different areas of Sukkur district.

He said in today’s free medical camp total 900 male and female patients suffering from different diseases including chest, eyes, skin, dental problems and others were provided medical facilities including medicines free of cost.

CANALS CLEANING

Sukkur Barrage chief engineer Irshad Ahmed through a notification has announced for annual closure of off-taking canals of left bank of Sukkur Barrage for carrying out annual repair and maintenance works.

The growers and peasants who irrigate their lands from the off-taking canals of the left bank including NW Canal, Khairpur Feeder East Canal, Khairpur Feeder West Canal, Rohri Main Canal, Nara Canal and other relevant minor canals from said that canals have been informed that supply of water would remain closed from 6 to 20th January, 2019.