Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cannot be held responsible for the flaws left by the previous government in the health sector, said Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid.

She stated these remarks during a surprise visit to Recep Tayeb Erdogan Hospital and Muzaffargarh District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here the other day.

The minister inquired after patients’ health; she directed the doctors to solve the issues faced by the patients.

She maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to issue health cards to the poor to provide them treatment up to Rs300,000 at any standard hospital.

She told the media that the objective of her visit to the hospitals was to inspect the existing healthcare at public hospitals.

She added that the government would start issuing health cards from next month, and 100 days plan would be implemented in letter and spirit for the welfare of the public.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mehr Iqbal, Dr Maqbool Alan and Nawabzada Ahmed Khan were present at the occasion.