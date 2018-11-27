Share:

LAHORE (PR) - HBL has also become the first bank in the country to offer instant personal loan through its mobile application. This innovation in serviceis yet another step in HBL’s fulfilment of itsbrand promise of enabling dreams, as customers can now select and apply for a loan of their choicefrom the comfort of their home, in just a few taps!

The new offering seeks to provide the quickest turnaround time of loan processing seen in the financial industry as HBL revolutionizes how consumers loans are applied for and disbursed to customers. Speaking about this, Aamir Kureshi, Head Global Consumer Banking at HBL, stated, “HBL is pleased to give unparalleled convenience to its customers by digitizing loan approval and disbursal. The entire process is paperless, and the loan can even be disbursed within minutes. The customer response has been extremely encouraging so far and we havedisbursed over 1000 loans in less than 30 days of the launch.” The product is currently available to selected salaried customers across Pakistan exclusively through HBL Mobile. Customers can avail the service bysimply logging in to their HBL Mobile and applying through the loan option in the menu bar.

The loan applications then undergo credit evaluation and the response is shared within 24 hours. Customers, upon completion of the evaluation, haveaccess to multiple loan options to select from, which can be up to PKR 500,000, and can have the preferred loan amount credited into their account instantly.