MULTAN - Punjab Minister for Health Prof Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that the health card scheme will be launched from South Punjab and about 50 million citizens will benefit from this service across the province.

Talking to the media while visiting different hospitals of Multan on Monday, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the health cards would be launched in all 36 districts of Punjab but this service would be kicked off from South Punjab. She further announced that separate wards for e patients suffering from mental diseases would be set up in all hospitals of South Punjab.

She said that provision of healthcare facilities to the people stand at the top of priority list of the government and the people would remember this government forever for its health initiatives.

She further announced that three new hospitals for mother and childcare would be established in South Punjab out of which one would be in Multan.

She said that the entire society, government and health department need to work together to ensure easy access of people to the healthcare facilities. She took notice of shortage of medicines in Fatima Jinnah Hospital and directed CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas to take emergency steps to make up for the shortage.

“We need to offer quick relief to people, especially the women and I must not receive any complaint on this topic,” she warned. She declared that the government would go to any extent to offer relief to the patients.

Earlier, a delegation of PMA called on the minister and briefed her on the problems being faced by the doctors working in rural areas and hospitals in peraphre area.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that the moto of doctors is to serve the humanity. She added that Nishtar Medical College and Hospital had a bright record in the past but it could not make as much progress as it should have.

She revealed that the government was going to introduce a new policy under which the public service commission for doctors of Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan would be held in their respective districts and they would be appointed in their own areas.

She said that work was underway on granting special pay package to the doctors and they would hear a good news very soon. She declared that the salaries of such seniors would be increased who would do practice inside the institute.

She further announced that hard area allowance would not be abloshed while diploma and MCPS courses would be launched to make up the shortage of anesthesia doctors. She added that anesthesia technician courses would also be launched.

She revealed that 7600 new medical officers would soon be added to the existing strength and they would start working very soon.

She declared that a doctors’ security law would soon be approved under which the offenders invoved in torturing doctors would be treated under the same law which is used to deal with the persons involved in attack on other institutions.

Briefing the minister, PMA Multan president Dr. Masood ur Rauf Haraj demanded the government to approve funds, teaching faculty and other posts of doctors in proportion with 1700 bed strength of Nishtar.

He added that the doctors recruited through public service commission should be employed under Multan quota and they should be appointed in Multan. He further demanded the government to appoint senior most doctors against CEO health posts.

Provincial minister for power Dr. Akhtar Malik said in his speech that the emergency, outdoor, labour room, library and basic side of Nishtar would soon be shifted on solar power.

He demanded the health minister to turn Multan Kidney Centre into a regional centre so that the patients could be referred to other hospitals after their treatment.