Islamabad - The four-day 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS-2018 will commence at Karachi EXPO Centre today (Tuesday). Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the exhibition in which 520 exhibitors from 50 countries including Pakistan will showcase their defence products. Director Coordination of Defence Export Promotion Organisation, Brigadier Waheed Mumtaz told media that the defence exports of Pakistan currently stand at $300million.

He said the aircraft JF-17 fighters and Mushak are central in the sales. He said besides trade visitors, more than 262 high-level delegations from fifty-one countries including China, Russia, USA, France, Germany, Turkey, Poland, South Korea and host Pakistan are also all establishing their exclusive country pavilions at the EXPO Centre.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said it is ready to showcase indigenously manufactured products in the forthcoming International Defence Exhibition And Seminar (IDEAS-2018).

This year PAF is participating in the mega event with locally made state-of-the-art military hardware, including Air Defence Command & Control Centres & integrated simulators.

Manufactured by the personnel of PAF, these simulators are being used by the PAF to modernise its operational training environment. Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra would also set up their stall at the venue along with a static display of JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak aircraft.

To add more colour to this event, PAF aircraft would perform aerobatics display at Sea-view Karachi. Besides JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter aircraft, Sherdil aerobatics team would also present a scintillating aerial display on the 3rd day of the exhibition.

On the same day a seminar on Self-Reliance through Research Innovation and Development would be conducted under the auspices of Training Branch of PAF.

Hundreds of firms from various countries would exhibit their products in one of the largest Defence Exhibition in the region.

High ranking delegations and services chiefs from friendly countries would attend the much-awaited exhibition.