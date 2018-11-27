Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kalim Imam on Monday directed his sub-ordinates to ensure that foolproof security and traffic plan be implemented for the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018.

The provincial police chief asked the DIG East extraordinary security measures should be made in and around the Expo Centre. “Personnel in plain clothes and other well trained security officials should also be deployed,” he added. The police should be ready for quick response to cope with any untoward incident. Dr Imam directed that the route of the exhibition be technically swiped and cleared by the bomb disposal squad.

The IGP ordered that all foreigners who are visiting the IDEAS, local participants as well as the common people should be given foolproof security. He directed the concerned police officials to obtain the list of the delegates so as to facilitate them. Snap checking, patrolling and picketing should be extended at all the routes leading to the Expo Centre, all major thoroughfares, and entry and exit points.

Dr Imam also ordered to expedite the ongoing operation against criminals and targeted actions be continued through advance intelligence collection. Besides the district East police, the IGP also directed the DIGs of West and South to ensure all possible security measures during IDEAS 2018 within their respective jurisdictions. “Security plan should be implemented through concerned SSPs,”

He also passed the directives to Traffic Police to ensure alternative traffic plan from November 27th to 30th so as the citizens don’t face difficulties. The people should be informed about the alternative routes and the traffic police and personnel should be there to facilitate the people.

The Defence industries across the world are all set to showcase their latest technological innovations in the four-day 10th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 which would be kicked from today (Tuesday) at Karachi Expo Centre.

The exhibition would start after a grand inauguration ceremony. The first two days have been fixed for delegations, trade visitors and networking activities. The other highlights would be International Seminar on Emerging global and regional environment and the role of grey hybrid warfare there and Pakistan’s perspective. Karachi Expo Centre has been booked to its full capacity with 522 exhibitors from 50 Countries including Pakistan. Besides trade visitors, more than 262 high level delegations from 51 countries are visiting the exhibition.

China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Jordon, Pakistan Poland, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine and USA are establishing their exclusive country pavilion.