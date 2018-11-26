Share:

RAWALPINDI:- Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor Monday extended his heartiest felicitations to Pakistan Television (PTV) on its 54th Anniversary. “Our state television network has come up a long way in bringing news with responsibility and quality family entertainment for people of Pakistan & abroad. Wish you good luck for further progress and professional expertise,” the DG ISPR said in a message on his official twitter handle.