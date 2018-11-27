Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has said that the two-week 8-goal event is one of the best polo tournaments conducted every year by the club. “All the top teams awaits to play finest polo to win this prestigious tournament. “This year, eight top teams have been featuring in this tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of BBJ Pipes, Jubilee Insurance, Newage/Diamond Paints and Barry’s while pool B comprises PBG/Remounts, FG Polo Team, AOS Polo Team and Team Eighteen,” he added. The inaugural match will be contested between BBJ Pipes and Jubilee Insurance at 2pm while Newage/Diamond Paints will take on Barry’s at 3pm.