GUJRANWALA: Lawyers continued their strike on 13th consecutive day on Monday which caused severe problems for the litigants who came here for hearings of their cases. Angered over non-fulfilment of their demand of an LHC bench in Gujranwala, black coats locked the courts on Monday. They also and held a sit-in on the Session Court's premises. The bar president, while addressing the protesting lawyers, said that their strike would be continued till the fulfilment of their demand.–Staff Reporter