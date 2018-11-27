Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged authorities concerned to ensure implementation of uniform tariff of gas and availability of important raw material for industrial sector. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal said here in a media statement that government had announced to implement a uniform industrial gas tariff across the country and its indiscriminate supply but due to its delay, Punjab industry in general and export-oriented industry in particular was still facing a lot of problems. Punjab industry, they claimed, could not compete in international market due uneven prices of gas, while low pressure or unavailability of gas was also hitting the industrial production hard and exporters were unable to fulfill their commitments. LCCI office-bearers urged authorities concerned to take measures at the earliest as gas was the basic raw material for industry.