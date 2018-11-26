Share:

Islamabad-The Mad Decent Block Party is returning to Islamabad with a bang on 16th Dec. The nightly event will be calling out some modern life songs, swinging jazz numbers and some soulful expressions blending into a seamless flow. The music fest has something beyond to offer apart from the pleasant voices to be heard. From the big bang concert, to the indulging cultural stalls, food stalls, bonfires, games and music. MDBP is bringing in some rich music to Pakistan teaming up local and international musicians to boom the night in Islamabad.

The twerk-inducing, bass-dropping and face-melting DJ from Australia will be travelling an easy road to MDBP for making it an unforgettable night for you all. An Aussie artist known as What-so-not will lit it up and burn the floor with his enchanting music.

Not only that, various other international artists will be making their way to MDBP to stun the party in Islamabad. The Black Box sound is going to be a part of the enthralling night this year.