Islamabad-Islamabad police on Monday rounded up an accused for his alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a three year old girl, informed a police spokesman.

The accused was identified as Munir Ahmed, he said.

According to him, the police party apprehended the accused during a search operation in Soan Gardens locality after getting a tip off from the victim’s guardian.

He said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against accused Munir Ahmed with Police Station (PS) Lohi Bher while further investigation was on.

He added Superintendent of Police (Rural Zone) Liaqut Hayat Niazi led the operation and arrested the accused, who was hiding in a nearby forest, few hours after the incident.

The victim has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment and Medico-legal Certificate.

SSP operations Islamabad Waqar-Ud-Din Syed instructed local police to process the case keeping in view the facts, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Lohi Bher police have registered a case against a man on charges of harassing a female university student and began investigation, sources informed.

The accused was identified as Mian Muhammad Shahid, the owner of digital guard company in PWD, Islamabad.

According to sources, a female (BQM) had appeared before officials of PS Lohi Bher and lodged a complaint stating she is enrolled with Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) in MS Program and is employed at Digital Guard located on Ground Floor, Plot Number 2, Block C, Office 2 at PWD Main Road in Islamabad.

She alleged her boss Mian Muhammad Shahid had taken her in his car for attending a meeting in Behria Town Phase VII where he harassed her sexually.

The complainant also told police the accused had not been paying her salary for one and a half month and was hurling threats of dire consequences.

Police lodged case number 462/18 under sections 354/509 of Pakistan Penal Court and began investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Lohi Bher Sajjad Bukhari did not attend his cell phone when contacted.