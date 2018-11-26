Share:

Rawalpindi-The 03 Day Mega event Millennial Model United Nations - MMUN 2018 was officially declared open at The Millennium University College TMUC Bahria Springs, Phase 7, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi Campus stated a press release. More than 1000 students from across Pakistan participated in this mega event. The opening ceremony was presided over by Royal Danish Ambassador in Islamabad Rolf M. Hey Holmboe, Chief Operating Officer Anna Faisal and Principal TMUC Bahria Springs Shabana Jaspal. Chief Guest Rolf Holmboe in his speech to the delegates and all others present expressed his pleasure to witness the event and stressed that education is the best investment concerning the future of the country. He emphasized on understanding of the role of the United Nations in addressing pressing global issues. He emphasized on strong cross-cultural relations and expressed his interest of developmental projects being carried out by the Danish Embassy in multiple provinces of Pakistan and that he looks forward to stronger ties with Pakistan and its education system.

The opening ceremony was followed by a noteworthy ambassadorial moot moderated by ambassadors from around the globe representing United Nations member states, Joao Sabido Costa Ambassador of Portugal in Islamabad, Rolf M. Hey Holmboe Ambassador of Royal Danish Embassy in Islamabad, Ali Sheikh Abdullahi Deputy Head of Mission in Embassy of Somalia in Islamabad, Ambassador Ghalib Iqbal Former Pakistan’s Ambassador to France, Ambassador General (Retd) Asad Durani Former Pakistan’s Ambassador to KSA and Germany, Author and Former DG ISI and Chen Xiang Director China Radio International, Islamabad.

The ambassadorial moot is an extra ordinary platform to discuss the most important and sensitive issues and this year the topic of the moot was “Peace and Progress through Partnership and Connectivity”. The ambassadors introduced themselves to the audience which consisted of the entire Millennial Model United Nation Executive Council and delegations and educated them on the role of the United Nations, its purpose and goals in achieving global peace and prosperity. They spoke on the political and economical issues of their respective countries and how they have worked over the years to overcome obstacles and continue to develop and grow for the betterment of their society and their citizens. The moot was hosted by Recruitment and Outreach Manager Alifia Rizwan and moderated by Ghalib Iqbal Former Pakistan’s Ambassador to France who shaped the moot to enable the youth with a significant opportunity to speak with the ambassadors and diplomats. The profound and knowledgeable intellectual session enlightened the youth and provided them with an opportunity to guide youth on different aspects of United Nations and its sessions.

The foreign diplomats were highly pleased and appreciated the encouraging thoughts of the delegates and insisted them to utilize talents to make positive contributions to their society.

There were a series of questions asked by students. The ambassadorial moot concluded on a pleasant and high-end note with ample appreciation by the ambassadors for their deep insight into world issues and their intellectual ideas.

The ambassadors commended the delegates on their intellectual and well thought out questions and concern not on national issues but also on the global scenarios. Chief Operating Officer Roots Millennium Education Anna Faisal, Director Outreach and Communications Sabina Zakir and Principal Shabana Jaspal gave mementos to the ambassadors and representatives of the countries.

RAWALPINDI: Ambassadors and Diplomats with Chief Operating Officer Anna Faisal, Principal Shabana Jaspal and Millennials at the opening ceremony of MMUN 2018 at TMUC Bahria Springs, Rawalpindi.–PR