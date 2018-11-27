Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif discussed overall political situation with his younger brother and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting at the Minister’s Enclave.

The meeting which was one-on-one lasted for almost an hour wherein the elder Sharif inquired after the health of his younger brother who had undergone a series of tests in a government hospital in Federal Capital a day before. As some of the test reports were not received yet so nothing could be said about the health condition of Shehbaz Sharif.

Insiders in the party informed that Shehbaz shared his interaction with leaders of other opposition parties in the Parliament and the possibility of evolving some joint strategy against the PTI-led government which according to Shehbaz had completely failed to deliver on its 100-point agenda.

Both the brothers also discussed the ongoing trial against Nawaz in NAB courts and investigation into a number of alleged corruption charges against Nawaz, Shehbaz and other family members.

Both the Sharifs had also discussed the party matters and the future political course in the light of the corruption cases against them and the likely verdicts in Flagship Investment and gulf Steel Mills references against Nawaz.

Insiders in the party informed that Nawaz also gave a piece of advice to his younger brother to devise some strategy in the Parliament and evolving consensus on single-point agenda to highlight the flaws and faults in the governance of the PTI government.

Later, both the Sharifs were joined by PML-N leaders Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Senator Asif Kirmani and the party affairs and the party’s role in the Parliament came under discussion.

Nawaz, who is lifetime Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had formally applied for meeting with his younger brother Shehbaz, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and was brought here from Lahore on the production orders of Speaker National Assembly to attend the ongoing National Assembly session.

The permission of meeting was granted by Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem as he (Shehbaz) was in custody of NAB Lahore in connection with the investigation of Aashiana Housing Scheme and Saaf Pani(Clean Water) Project and was competent to deal with such requests.

Previously, Nawaz Sharif had meeting with his younger brother in Leader of Opposition Chamber in Parliament House where he came for the first time after his disqualification as Prime Minister and Member Parliament.