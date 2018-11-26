Share:

LAHORE-Nehr Ghar Films proudly unveiled the lead cast and teaser trailer of its feature film Laal Kabootar at FiLUMS Festival held in Alhamra Arts Council. In a first for Pakistan’s film industry, the cast was revealed at a film festival in Pakistan. A sneak peak of the teaser was screened before a captivated audience in true Comic-Con style, exclusively for the festival goers.

With a brilliant performance, the alluring Mansha Pasha plays the lead character of #LaalKabootar, Aliya Malik. When her life is turned upside down Aliya can either accept her fate, or take it in her own hands. Strong-headed to the point of being stubborn, she chooses to put up a fight even though her life is on the line.

The charismatic Ahmed Ali Akbar went the extra mile in his portrayal of the lead character Adeel, in Laal Kabootar. A hustling taxi-driver, looking for a way out of Karachi, Adeel has a trick up his sleeve. But with his back against the wall, is Adeel willing to pay the ultimate price? Directed by the award-winning Kamal Khan, Laal Kabootar is an edge of your seat “crime thriller” set to release in 2019.