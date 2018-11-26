Share:

LOS ANGELES-Australian star Nicole Kidman has revealed she hopes the cinema industry will ‘’survive’’ the rise of TV. Nicole Kidman hopes the cinema industry will ‘’survive’’ the rise of TV. The Academy Award-winning actress stars in the acclaimed HBO series ‘Big Little Lies’, but Nicole remains a huge fan of the movie business, revealing she hopes it will soon come to the fore once again. Nicole - who has kids Sunday, ten, and Faith, seven, with husband Keith Urban, as well as Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, from her marriage to Tom Cruise - shared: ‘’I think a lot of people watch television now, but there’s something wonderful about going to the cinema and sitting with a big group of people and watching a film together. ‘’I still do it. My husband and I, my kids and I, we go, we pay our money and we go to the theatre in Nashville and we watch a movie together. I hope that survives because it would be such a pity for that to get lost.’’

Nicole, 51, is thrilled that ‘Big Little Lies’ has been so warmly received by so many people, especially women.

But she doesn’t think consumers need to choose between the TV or film businesses.

The Hollywood star explained: ‘’At the same time, for stories to be told and for stories to reach audiences ... I mean, ‘Big Little Lies’ reached probably further than any other thing I’ve ever done and the response that I’ve had from people, particularly women, is wider than anything I’ve done.

‘’But you know, I don’t think you have to choose. I think there’s still a huge love, people who love film and love to go and watch film. I will keep giving myself to film-making and doing film.’’