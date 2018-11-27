Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau’s Investigative Officer Muhammad Kamran n has said that no evidence was found to prove that Nawaz Sharif being public officeholder had sent any amount to his children for establishing business abroad.

The hearing of Flagship investment reference in the Accountability Court of Judge Arshad Malik resumed here on Monday. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before NAB Accountability Court personally and listened to the cross-questioning of his counsel with NAB’s Investigative Officer Kamran.

Kamran informed the court while responding to the cross-questioning of Khawaja Harris, Defence Counsel of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference that there were no findings to prove that Hassan Nawaz had committed some embezzlement while carrying out his business in London.

He said that he failed to find any account of Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan or abroad for paying the money to Hassan for establishing the offshore companies. He said he could not find any evidence regarding Nawaz paid amount for establishing Capital FZE. Responding to cross-questioning of Defence, Kamran informed the court that no documents were found out by the NAB to prove that Nawaz had transferred amount from his account to his children or their companies abroad. He also stated that witnesses as appeared before Joint Investigation Team on Panama also did not testify that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz have remained in custodianship of Nawaz after 2,000. No witness verified that Hassan was Benamidar while making his company.

The IO also stated that he did not file any application for getting JIT report and he wrote a letter to NAB Headquarters in this regard. He said Additional Director NAB Rawalpindi had provided him a verified copy of the JIT report on August 17, 2017.

Deference Council Harris said in the court that all properties mentioned in the reference have been sold except one. He said it is Hassan’s business to buy property and sell it after renovation. He said the usage of shallow companies for sale and purchase of property is a routine matter.

Harris also contended to provide questionnaire to record the statement of his client in the Flagship Reference. However, the court had yet to decide when this questionnaire will be provided to Nawaz.

Later, the court adjourned hearing with instructions for Harris to keep continued his cross-questioning with Investigative Officer from next hearing.