ISLAMABAD - The country’s major opposition parties have planned to jointly grill PTI’s government over its 100 days performance in and outside the parliament.

PML-N, the main opposition party, is all set to issue a whitepaper on the performance of incumbent government in the coming days.

The opposition has also planned to submit an adjournment motion in both the houses of parliament (National assembly secretariat and Senate secretariat) to discuss the government performance in upcoming next sessions.

The parliamentary leaders of all opposition parties will raise the questions mainly related to economic situation in the country, background discussions and interviews with opposition members revealed this. The incumbent government is completing its hundred days tomorrow (28 November).

Talking to The Nation, PML-N’s MNA Ahsan Iqbal strongly criticised the performance of PTI’s government in its first 100 days. “In the first 100 days of PTI government we have seen 100 U-turns on the promises made by Imran Khan before elections,” said PML-N lawmaker.

He said the momentum for development generated in last five years has been lost. “Economy has slipped due to incompetence, inflation is approaching double digit, development portfolio has been slashed by 31 per cent making 400,000 people unemployed, stock market has taken big hit, there is confusion in markets due to confusion about government’s policies,” he said.

In last five years, he said, economy showed consistent growth rising from three per cent to 5.8 per cent but it is expected to take a dip this year. “Terrorism incidents are again happening....Zero legislation in the Parliament,” he said and commented that Imran Khan’s government was No Action Talk Only (NATO) government.

When contacted, PML-N’s lawmaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the PML-N would soon issue a whitepaper over the performance of the government. “We (PML-N) will expose their tall claims in white paper,” said Abbasi. He said the PML-N will also expose this government on social media.

About debate in the parliament, he said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will initiate debate over the performance of the government after the policy statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is expected in upcoming national session.

PPP-P’s lawmaker Shazia Marri, talking to this scribe, also strongly criticised the PTI’s government. “In these hundred days, the people of the country witnessed 100 lies and 100 U-turns,” said PPP’s MNA.

The performance of the government has been exposed as no relief was provided to the people of the country. “Inflation has increasing with alarming speed only in these three months,” she said, mentioning that there was no legislative business in these three months as still parliamentary bodies were not formed.

When contacted, PPP Leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will discuss the performance of the government in the National Assembly in the upcoming session.

On the other hand, the government side will show its first hundred days plan. The ministers might also share the performance of their ministries in upcoming session of the National Assembly.