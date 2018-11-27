Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Second Meeting of Bilateral Consultative Forum between Pakistan and the Indonesia was held here yesterday.

The Indonesian delegation was led by Desra Percaya, Director General for Asia-Pacific and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia and the Pakistan delegation was led by Imtiaz Ahmed, Additional Secretary Asia Pacific, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The Consultative Forum provided an opportunity to exchange views on the priorities of the newly elected government of Pakistan, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Two sides deliberated on ways and means to enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, and identified the potential areas for further cooperation, mainly, in the spheres of political, defence, trade and investment, education, culture, parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts. They agreed to explore ways in which bilateral economic cooperation can be strengthened.

Detailed discussions were also held on regional and global issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir and Palestine. Two sides reaffirmed their resolve to promote closer cooperation at international fora.

Desra Percaya also paid courtesy call on the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and reiterated the Indonesian government’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Pakistan for mutual benefit.

Pakistan and Indonesia have historical relations deeply rooted in mutual respect and support at regional and global level, the statement said.