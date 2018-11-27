Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China Monday expressed the resolve to further strengthen cooperation and expand China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Attack on the Chinese Consulate was a conspiracy to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Minister for Planning, Development & Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing.

Minister for Planning called on Ambassador Yao Jing at Chinese Embassy and condemned the attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi. Both sides expressed their resolve to further strengthen and expand Pak-China Cooperation.

The minister said Pakistan and China bilateral relations are time-tested, as we have a long history of cordial, friendly and strategic cooperation in all areas and domains. The whole nation is standing in support of Pak China relations and the cooperation in the shape of CPEC.

He termed the attack as a conspiracy to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “However, these detractors cannot change our resolve on this mega cooperation. Evil designs of these will have to face a clear defeat,” he added. Minister assured that a thorough investigation is being carried out to apprehend the perpetrators their financiers, planners and facilitators.

Both the sides expressed their agreement to continue to work together and firmly move forward with CPEC by further strengthening and expanding its base.

Ambassador Yao Jing strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Chinese Consulate in Karachi. He appreciated the quick, prompt and effective action of Pakistan security and Law Enforcement Forces who sacrificed their lives to protect the Chinese Consulate. He said that the terrorist attack was an attempt to impact Pakistan China relations and to harm CPEC. He stressed that Pakistan-China brotherhood was clad in iron and such cowardly attacks could not affect it.

The minister said that Government of Pakistan is fully committed to providing foolproof security to Chinese nationals in Pakistan and CPEC projects all across the country. The two countries will continue to cooperate to thwart the designs of hostile forces against their times' tested friendship.

They discussed progress on CPEC projects and preparation for the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting, planned next month. Minister said that Pakistan attaches top priority to the promotion of social-economic development and industrial cooperation sectors as a focus for the apex bilateral forum of CPEC.