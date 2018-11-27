Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to promote mutual cooperation and defence ties to further strengthen their relations.

The understanding came at a meeting between Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Hj Affendi Bin Buang and the Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here on Monday.

The Air Chief briefed the visiting dignitary about ongoing indigenisation projects being taken up by the PAF in recent years.

The Chief of Malaysian Air Force appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF its key role in the war on terrorism.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was presented the Guard of Honour by a PAF contingent. Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

Later on, he called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his office. Various matters of professional and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force is visiting Pakistan on the special invitation of PAF and would also visit IDEAS-2018 starting at Expo Centre, Karachi today.