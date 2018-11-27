Share:

Don’t forget who was there when you were alone. Don’t forget who was by your side when world went against you. Don’t forget who remained hungry just to feed you. Don’t forget who worked day and night tirelessly to make your wishes come true. Don’t forget there were always your parents not someone else and today when they need your support, you left your mom in public dustbin? Considering your parents as a burden, you shifted them to old age homes?

Parent and child is a purest relationship in the world. Who we are, we owe to our parents. We are living a comfortable life due to them. They show unconditional love to us. Without them, we feel all alone in this world and face many troubles and challenges because no other person can show that support and genuine love as our parents can. They are the people who share happiness and sorrows equally. They not only give financial support but also strengthen our moral values. They sacrifice on their basic needs just to fulfill our little wishes. They are angels in human faces.

It is very heart wrenching to see massive increase of old parents in old age homes. We’ve totally neglected our moral values. Parents are a blessing for us. All they need is our care, attention and love. They cannot get that love from other people what they want from us. It is just our duty to take care of them and fulfill all their needs and wants. Leaving them at old age home will have shattering effects on their emotions. They are not any financial burden on us; it is our duty to spend money on them. We are too busy for them. We need to spare some time from our monotonous lives for our parents. And we should always keep them with ourselves with respect and love. No matter how far we come, prayers of our parents are always with us. Love your parents, they are the key to your success in this World and Hereafter.

MAIMOONA MAJID,

Lahore, November 6.