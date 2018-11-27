Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at his office.

On the occasion, both discussed about different steps for the promotion of cricket in far-flung areas of the province. It was decided that trials would be held in southern Punjab and other remote areas to identify new talent and the selected players would be provided training in Multan.

Talking on the occasion, Buzdar said that promotion of sports was imperative for healthy activities in the society. “Every possible cooperation would be extended to conduct trials for the identification of new talent by the PCB,” he said.

Buzdar said that youth of the remote areas have tremendous talent and therefore, trials should be continuously held to further improve their abilities. “The cooperation would be extended to PCB for holding PSL matches as it would help to promote soft image of the country. Pakistanis loved sports and sports-related activities would be encouraged in the new Pakistan.”

Ehsan Mani said that scope of youth trials would be extended to new areas and Pakistan Cricket Board would continue to play its role for the promotion of cricket. Advisor to CM Aun Chaudhry, Spokesman to CM Dr Shehbaz Gill, Principal Secretary to CM Dr Raheel Siddiqui, CEO Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi and COO of PCB were also present during the meeting.