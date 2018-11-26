Share:

ISTANBUL/ Manama-Turkish police on Monday launched a comprehensive search into two adjoining villas in the northwestern province of Yalova over the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, local media reported.

Crime scene units started their search inside a two-storey building in the Samanli village early in the morning, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The units later expanded their drone-backed exploration into an adjacent villa, conducting a detailed examination of a well in the garden, Anadolu said.

Yalova Governor Muammer Erol said in a written statement that the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office shall speak about the essence and the results of the search.

According to Istanbul chief prosecutor, Khashoggi was strangled to death after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and his body was dismembered and destroyed thereafter.

Saudi public prosecutor has demanded death penalty against five of the suspects implicated in the murder of Khashoggi.

Meanwhile, Bahrain has said it “completely rejects” attempts to tarnish the reputation of neighbouring Saudi Arabia, whose powerful crown prince has been under intense scrutiny since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Manama Sunday night for talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad as part of a regional tour, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

“The king reiterated Bahrain’s complete rejection of attempts targeting Saudi Arabia,” said a statement carried by BNA on Monday. “Saudi Arabia is a nation of security, safety, justice and rights.”

Prince Mohammed visited Abu Dhabi Thursday as he began his first tour abroad since the murder of the Saudi journalist in October. Saudi Arabia has been facing intense global criticism over the killing of insider-turned-critic Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate.

The murder of the Washington Post columnist has tipped the kingdom into one of its worst crises.

He was killed and reportedly dismembered in what Saudi Arabia said was a “rogue” operation.

Prince Mohammed began his regional tour at the request of his father, King Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency, which said he would visit “brotherly” Arab countries.

The Egyptian presidency said the prince is due to arrive in Cairo later Monday for talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He is also set to travel to the Tunisian capital on Tuesday, a presidential source in Tunis told AFP.

Prince Mohammed is expected to attend the G20 summit in Argentina next week.