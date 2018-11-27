Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has selected a group of junior players for participation in the US Junior Championship 2018 and the British Junior Championship 2019.

A comprehensive training camp is under progress for selected players at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. Five players have been selected for the US Junior Squash Championship, taking place from December 15-18.

He said that Abbas Zeb would play in under 19 age group, Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi would feature in the under 17 age group, whereas Muhammad Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman would play in U-15 age category. The other event, British Junior Squash Championship would be played in Birmingham from January 2-6, 2019 in which Abbas Zeb will play in under 19 category, while four players - Hamza Sharif, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Asad Ullah Khan will contest in under 17 age category. Three players – Muhammad Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman and Muhammad Ashab Irfan contest in under 15 category, whereas two players – Anas Ali Shah and Humam Ahmad will play in under 13 age group.

Talking to The Nation, Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal, who is PSF Game Development Officer, said: “It is expected that after going through rigorous training and availing best facilities, these players would give satisfactory results during US Junior and British Junior Championships and would bring laurels for the country.”

When asked what is criteria of selection and why the federation doesn’t bother to inform masses and journalists when they conduct trials, Aamir said: “Proper trials were conducted some two months back and around 40 to 50 kids appear in every age category, while top three in each age group were short listed, federation adopt free, fair and impartial trials system and all stake holders are duly informed."