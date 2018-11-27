Share:

KASUR - A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that her party leaders were struggling day and night to get the country rid of foreign loans.

During a media talk here, Mrs Masood Bhatti said that the noose had been tightened around the corrupt elements, and the money laundered to offshore accounts would be brought back.

She said that leaders like Imran Khan were born in ages, adding “We are lucky we have an honest and brave person as chief executive of our country.”

On the other hand, PTI leader and former foreign minister Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali said that the past rulers used the youth for personal gains.

He stated that youths were a valuable asset to the country, and the PTI would not let them fall prey to traditional politics.

“The PTI government will spare no effort to provide relief to the common man,” adding that the people, with the power of vote, would not let any plunderer of the public money to reach the Parliament.

Shop gutted in fire

Goods worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in a hardware shop due to fuel leakage at Kabar Kot, Khuddian Khas here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, fuel leaked from a container in a hardware shop. Meantime, a customer came to the shop, and he lit a match to light a cigarette.

The fuel, leaking from the container, caught fire from the match. It engulfed all the goods in the shop, and reduced them to ashes.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire. It, however, burnt goods worth Rs80,000 to ashes before being overcome.