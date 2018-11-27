Share:

KHANEWAL - In connection with the open door policy of Punjab government, Multan Division Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch and Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmed held an open court in Khanewal district at circuit house on Monday.

They listened to the problems and complaints against different departments, and ordered to the officials concerned to address them on the spot. DPO Khanewal, ADCR Zaheer Shirazi, assistant commissioners of four tehsils, and officers of the departments concerned were present there.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the open courts were being held on the instructions of Punjab chief minister.

The RPO said that the DPO office would remain open for public till 12am at noon, and SHOs would listen to public complaints in the evening. The RPO also issued a show cause notice to Jahanian SHO, and suspended Khanewal City SHO.

A journalist complained that there were two public parks in Khanewal, and due to negligence of the district administration and Municipal Corporation chief officer these parks had been turned into a landfill which was against Green and Clean Pakistan programme, but no one took notice of it. Citizens of Khanewal and representatives of civil society were of the view that the system of open court was a good step of Punjab government.

“But due to strict security and holding of open courts at circuit house behind closed gates, people are reluctant to come to attend these courts. Moreover, civil servants sit on the chairs while the complainants stand.”