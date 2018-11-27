Share:

LAHORE - An important suspect in Ashiyana Housing Scheme on Monday appeared before a judicial magistrate to get his statement recorded under section 164 (1) of the CrPc.

Qaiser Amin Butt, Director of the Paragon City housing project, recoded his confessional statement before Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Raza stating that he had joined the real estate business with PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in 2002. He said that he was introduced to Nadeem Zia by Saad Rafique.

Qaiser Amin Butt further said that he had 50 percent shares in the business in 2006 but later Nadeem Zia became shareholder of 92 percent of the total assets. He said that he was illegally deprived of his shares despite that the fact he had 50 percent partnership in the business.

Earlier, Qaiser Amin Butt had submitted an application before the National Accountability Bureau and requested that he wanted to become an approver against former Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

Qaiser Butt was arrested by NAB in connection with the mega corruption case a couple of weeks ago. According to the anti-graft authority Qaiser Amin Butt was allegedly involved in the commission of offence of corruption and corrupt practices in connivance with co-accused Nadeem Zia and others.

Qaiser Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched an illegal housing scheme known as “Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd” in 2005 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents along with alleged approvals from TMA Aziz Bhatti Town.