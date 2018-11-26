Share:

Rawalpindi-Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Prof Muhammad Umar on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Gynaecology Filter Clinic. The clinic has been established to facilitate the expectant mothers and ensure the delivery of much needed quality healthcare facilities to them under one roof without having to wait in long queues of the tertiary care hospitals, informed varsity spokesman. The filter clinic is located near the Committee Chowk area and caters to the needs of Rawalpindi and the catchment areas including Attock and Azad Kashmir. The filter clinic is managed under the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi, which is one of the three allied tertiary care teaching hospitals of RMU, he said. During the visit, the VC inspected the functioning of the different sections of the filter clinic including the Pathology Laboratory and OPD and expressed his satisfaction on the services being offered at the clinic. He appreciated the hard work being put in by the Medical Superintendent of BBH, Dr Tariq Niazi and his team for provision of quality healthcare to the mothers and expressed his full support for further enhancing the healthcare facilities and uplifting the quality standards of the filter clinic for the expectant mothers. The VC of RMU stated that a healthy mother is the key to a healthy nation and that he’ll do everything possible to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare facilities to the expectant mothers to ensure that the maternal and infant mortality in this region can be reduced as much as possible in line with Pakistan’s Vision 2025.