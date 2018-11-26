Share:

Rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev on Monday ordered city police chief to take legal action against grandson of Punjab Law Minister for allegedly pocketing handsome amount of money by selling blocked files of Bahria Town at the hands of a citizen and later not appearing before investigators despite being summoned several times, informed official sources.

RPO also instructed the city police chief to submit his reply after implementing the orders, sources said. An in-charge of RPO Office Complaint Cell has confirmed the development.

According to sources, a citizen named Navid Nafees, resident of Behria Town, had lodged complaint with RPO accusing Raja Shahnawaz alias Raja Shani, grandson of Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic City Abrar Qureshi, his son Afaq Qureshi and three others of minting more than Rs 1 million from him by selling blocked plot files of Bahria Town. Taking action, RPO held inquiry into the allegations with summoning all the accused including Raja Shani to record their statements before the investigators, sources said. The accused including DSP had appeared before investigators and confessed that they handed over the plot files to Raja Shani with Rs 4 million and asked him to get them unblocked from Behria Town but he (Shani) had sold the files to Navid Nafees in a fraudulent way for a large sum of money, sources mentioned.

Raja Shani, the sources said, did not turn up before investigators on which Inspector Mian Abdul Jabbar, the Incharge RPO Complaint Cell, prepared a final report declaring Raja Shani as guilty and tabled it before RPO, they said. RPO, after reviewing the inquiry report, agreed with findings of report and ordered City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan to lodge a case against Raja Shani and to arrest him.

Sources claimed a sub inspector rank officer, who is posted in RPO Complaint Cell, had reminded the RPO at one stage that Raja Shani is grandson of Punjab Law Minister and any action against him might put police in trouble but RPO overlooked his suggestion and ordered CPO to initiate action against the accused as per law.

SI Jamal, an investigator associated with the inquiry, when contacted by The Nation, confirmed that RPO had taken a serious notice of defiance of Raja Shani and had agreed to the findings of inquiry report conducted by Inspector Mian Abdul Jabbar while declaring Shani as guilty. He said the RPO has directed CPO Rawalpindi in written to initiate legal action against the accused and to arrest him.