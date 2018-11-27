Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has released Rs 151.17 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocation of Rs 675 billion. The released funds include Rs 68.74 billion for federal ministries and Rs 18.6 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 58.05 billion for National Highway Authority out of total allocation of Rs 185.2 billion out of which the major portion Rs 16.266 billion have been released for Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section) of Karachi-Lahore Motorway. Whereas Rs 3.137 billion have been released for NTDC and PEPCO for which an amount of Rs 33.36 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19. Similarly Rs 2.78 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs 13.97 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

Railways Division received Rs 8.07 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs 443.5 million out of total allocation of Rs 3.65 billion.

The government also released an amount of Rs 11.8 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 30.9 billion, while Rs 10.13 billion have been released for Atomic Energy Commission.

Water Resource division received Rs 10.5 billion out of total allocation of Rs 77.9 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

The government also released Rs 1.4 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 10.9 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19 while Rs 114 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 285 million.

An amount of Rs 1.34 billion has been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 12.34 billion and Rs 465.34 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 802.7 million for the current year.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 9.3 million has been released for Petroleum Division out of its allocations of Rs 463.2, million, Rs 1.8 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 7.03 billion whereas Rs 493 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs 2.9 billion.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 10.26 billion for States and Frontier Region Division, Rs 4.28 billion for Interior Division, Rs 20.3 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 226.2 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has also released Rs 10.7 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 25.8 billion, and Rs 7.8 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 16.1 billion.