Melbourne:- “Cheeky” Bhutanese conjoined twins who were successfully separated after a marathon operation in Australia left hospital Monday, with doctors saying they had made an excellent recovery and were starting to act independently. Fifteen-month-old Nima and Dawa - whose names mean “Sun” and “Moon” - were separated on November 9 at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, a month after arriving in Australia with their mother Bhumchu Zangmo.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to watch how the girls have recovered and just to watch their interaction now,” said lead surgeon Joe Crameri told reporters. “The joy of being young and the joy of newness and seeing how the world can be when you are actually separated.”

Crameri said the girls were “incredibly anxious” after the surgery, before gaining confidence and growing independent.