LAHORE – Sibbat Ali clinched the open category title in the 7th Grand Chess Tournament 'The Little Master of Lahore', which was organised by Laurelbank School System. Around hundred chess players took part in the tournament in three different age categories. In open category, Sibbat Ali was first, Ehteshamul Haq second and Hazza Tariq third. In U-10 age group, Ijtaba Amir was on top while M Arham was runner-up and Hashim Imran third. M Adil Irfan, M Adil Rehan and M Sameer got first, second and third positions in U-14 age group. UET Lahore Director Sports M Tanveer was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes of worth Rs 60,000 among the winners.