Lahore (PR) - Silkbank and DigitalPass - a part of Access Group, have entered into a strategic partnership that opens a vast arena of points redemption choices for Silkbank cardholders.

The alliance will enable Silkbank cardholders to shop at several merchants across the country and pay using their loyalty points – without being restricted to a conventional catalogue of redemption options.

In addition, Silkbank cardholders will also be able tobook Instant Installment Plansat POS terminals and break the cost of big ticket transactions while shopping at selectedmerchants. Silkbank cardholders will also have the liberty to choose among different tenures to book installment plans for payments in real-time, thustransforming their retail purchase experience.