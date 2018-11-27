Share:

MULTAN - Habib Rafiq Pvt. Ltd. held a smart property road show here at Royal Orchard Multan marque. The event was attended by a large number of citizens and businessmen who took keen interest in the housing project. Different groups from across the country doing property business set up their stalls at the road show. A special food court and play area for kids were also set up. Speakers said on the occasion that Habib Rafiq Group was taking an all-out effort to offer the best residential facilities to the citizens. They said that the credit of all successful projects went to the Director of the Zahid Rafiq, who believed in public service.