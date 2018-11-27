Share:

GUJRAT - A three-day teachers training workshop concluded here at Hafiz Hayat Camps of the University of Gujrat (UoG) the other day.

The workshop titled “Improving Quality of Education for Excellence” was organised by the varsity’s Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) and provided the participants - as many as 40 faculty members from various UoG departments - an opportunity to keep themselves abreast of the modern teaching trends and techniques with a view to achieving academic excellence. Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Director HRDC Dr Tahir Iqbal Awan acted as the host on the occasion. Former dean Social Sciences IIU Islamabad Prof Dr NB Jumani, Dean Social Sciences IIU Islamabad Prof Dr Samina Malik, Chairperson Education Department Dr Muhammad Bashir Gondal and senior academic Dr Sher Zaman were among the resource persons of the workshop.

The workshop put the spotlight on the benefits of co-learning, curriculum development, latest trends, concepts and ideas in various phases of the young learners’ mental and psychological development.

“It is our prime responsibility to conduct similar training opportunities for the young teachers to enhance their professional skills and abilities,” Dr Suleman Tahir told the participants.

He said that the UoG faculty development programme keeps the faculty updated about the latest developments in teaching and other educational practices.

Director HRDC Dr Tahir Iqbal Awan, in his address, thanked the experts for their participation. He highlighted the pivotal role of the education system in the promotion and development of skills and abilities.

Dr NB Jumani stressed the need for introducing modern teaching techniques to prop up the standard of education. Prof Dr Samina Malik described the process of teaching and learning as a noble activity which will continue till the end of time.