The province of Sindh has been facing an acute shortage of developmental projects and visionary policies. The result of this has been witnessed in several constituencies where parties like the Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) have managed to swing the votes in their favour. What this highlights is the acceptance of a third party into the system along with the realisation that efforts now need to be doubled. Ever since the conception of the new governments, the Sindh government particularly has been very proactive in introducing policies which are bound to change the outlook of the province altogether.

While Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) should be commended for adopting new initiatives, there is also this fact that several sectors have been grossly neglected in successive years. The situation in Sindh requires input and intelligently drafted plans which can be executed in due time in order to reverse the current scenario. For this very purpose, the federal government also realises the need to play their part because provincial and federal efforts go side by side.

The suggestion for a high powered committee on Karachi transformation is a step in the right direction and will add to the initiatives being taken by the Sindh government. The suggestion is made in goodwill and it should not turn into another bone of contention which ultimately results in the lack of work. If the aim is the same, there is absolutely no harm in joining forces to achieve that goal. The Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is right in pointing out that the Constitution of Pakistan creates a dichotomy for functions of the federal and the provincial governments, and none has the right to subvert that autonomy. However, a committee is headed by the Governor of the province ensures their autonomy and only pushes for the streamlining of tasks at hand.

Education, health, protection, and livelihood - these basic provisions are lacking in the lives of several people in Sindh. And if the aim of the new government is human development, it would not be illegal to take them into confidence and chalk out policies which will last more than a tenure and introduce projects which are going to provide immediate relief to the people. Sindh is already going to face an acute shortage of water. Under such circumstances, the provincial government is going to require all the help and support that it can get.