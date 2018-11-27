Share:

LAHORE – Young Lucky Star Cricket Club beat Mughalpura Gymkhana by 7 runs to enterthe 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament final here at the LCCA ground. Brilliant bating by Waqas Ali of Young Lucky Star Club was highlight of the match. Young Lucky Star CC scored 193 -5 in 35 overs. Waqas Ali was top scorer as he hammered unbeaten 98 off 77 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 3 fours while Salman Fayyaz slammed 43 and Zeeshan Farooq 27. For Mughalpura, Waqar Ahmad and Waleed Asif bagged 2 wickets each and Haris Basheer got one. In reply, Mughalpura Gymkhana were all out for 186 runs in 34.2 overs. Ali Shahid hit 64, Mubashar Habib 50 and Haris Basheer 17. For Young Lucky Star, Imran Dogar clinched 3-9, M Azeem 2-22, M Ali 2-27, Saif Badar 2-50 and Haider Ali one wicket.