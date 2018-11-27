Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Pakistan’s top data network Zong 4G is also the country’s top customer care company.

In the recent landmark achievement, Zong 4G has been recognised as pioneer in customer care. Keeping the pace with the ever-evolving demands of today’s digital-savvy consumers, Zong 4G is looking after its customers in the right way, at the right time, through the right channels.

According to the recent statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority ,Zong 4G has been recognized as an ‘industry leader’ in the customer care with a score of 100% redressal of customer queries.