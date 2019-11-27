Share:

QUETTA - At least 11 security forces personnel were martyred and 31 other people injured when their bus fell into a deep roadside ditch in Hub on Tuesday.

The bus was on its way to Karachi from a base in Balochistan when it developed a technical fault and crashed on a mountain pass on the Makran Coastal Highway near Bozi Top in Hub, Muhammad Jameel Bela, assistant commissioner for Bela town near where the accident took place, told journalists.

“Eleven soldiers were killed and 31 others including women and children were injured in the incident,” Jameel said, adding that victims were transferred to a nearby hospital.

The bus was en route to Karachi from Ormara area of Gwadar district. The security personnel were going to their homes for holidays.

A preliminary investigation showed the accident took place when the brakes of the bus failed. “Rescue teams soon reached the accident site and helped in shifting the bodies and injured to Ormara hospital,” Bela said.

In September, 27 people, including 10 Pakistan Army soldiers, were killed when a speeding bus rammed into a cliff at Gati Das near Babusar Top, bordering Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan.