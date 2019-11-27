Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) declared that three men had been charged with the murder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Ali Raza Abidi.

All three men were brought to court, and did not plead guilty to the crime. The court postponed the hearing of the case until November 30, when witnesses will also be called to testify in the court.

Four suspects have been separately declared absconders in the case, with permanent arrest warrants issued for all four.

Police say that these suspects had been given 800,000 rupees to arrange the murder of Abidi. When they committed the crime, they also burned the motorcycle that was used to murder Abidi.

Ali Raza Abidi was killed on December 25 last year just outside his residence at Khayan-e-Ghazi in DHA Karachi. Gunmen opened fire on his vehicle, and Abidi was shot severl times in the head and neck as he got out of his car. The suspects then sped way after the attack.

Abidi was a controversial member of the MQM-P. In 2016, Abidi came under fire from within his party for what his fellow party members called his "failure" to follow the directives of MQM leader Altaf Hussain. Abidi also resigned from the National Assembly in 2017, saying that he had been unable to do anything for his constituents, and felt that there was something fundamentally wrong about the way the Rangers operation in Karachi had been conducted. Abidi was one of the few members of parliament who stood against a controversial cyber-crime bill pushed into legislature by the then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

At the time of his death, many believed Abidi had been killed because of his vocal opposition towards the sectarian Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ). As a Shia Muslim, his religious identity may have been the cause of the attack against him.