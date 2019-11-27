Share:

ISLAMABAD - Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Mehmood Khokhar Tuesday resigned from his post stating his personal reason.

Tariq Khokhar was appointed by the government in July 2018, for the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He had filed the petition on behalf of the government seeking to postpone the judgment against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the Islamabad High Court.

The former additional attorney general while submitting his resignation said he was resigning from his post owing to personal reasons. Tariq Khokhar had also been serving as Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan and Additional Advocate General Punjab.